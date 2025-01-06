If you live down the shore, you always hear this question: where do you go out to eat?

We are fortunate to live in an area with world-class restaurants in the casinos and highly popular establishments in the shore towns, but for us locals, we know you don't always have to drive towards the ocean to get a tremendous meal.

Whether it's breakfast, lunch, dinner, or something in between, countless places are out of this world yet many other people will drive right by.

To build a list of the best local South Jersey restaurants as determined by locals, we looked at multiple Facebook groups for foodies along with Google and Yelp reviews.

So, if you are from out of the area, these are some of the places that those native to South Jersey like to go to. If you live down here, chances are you've been to many of these restaurants.

The beach and ocean in Ocean City NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman The beach and ocean in Ocean City NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

Some are hidden gems, some are out of the way, and some are quirky little places, but regardless, all 29 restaurants listed below are worth visiting. Just keep in mind that many restaurants may have different operating hours depending on the season and/or staffing levels, so it's best to call ahead.

The 29 best South Jersey restaurants as determined by locals If you want to know where locals eat in South Jersey, this list will point you in the right direction.

29 Things That Will Always Annoy a South Jerseyan North Jersey, Shoobies, and slow drivers really annoy people from South Jersey. Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca

Best restaurants at the New Jersey shore, TW Howell's Pomona NJ, Merrill's Mays Landing NJ, Little Goat Diner Pleasantville NJ, Essl's Dugout Pleasantville NJ, Henri Hott's BBQ Folsom NJ, Sapore Italiano West Cape May NJ, Golden Pyramid Mays Landing NJ, Sunryser Absecon NJ, Rodio's Kitchen Folsom NJ, Crossroad's Bar Egg Harbor City NJ, Gary's Restaurant Pleasantville NJ, Nancy's Country Kitchen Egg Harbor City NJ, Mike's Pasta House Northfield NJ, The Red Eyed Crab Port Norris NJ, La Casetta Italian Bistro Ocean View NJ, Olive Branch Villas NJ, Johnnie's Breakfast Mays Landing NJ, SASS Kitchen & Taco Hammonton NJ, Barista's Coffee House Linwood NJ