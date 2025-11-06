Welcome to The Joe Quiz, so named because my name is Joe.

(Please save your applause and laughter `til later.)

I've put together this The Joe Quiz to see if you can figure out some of the latest and most popular text appreciation being used today.

There are 15 questions, and you'll be keeping your own score. Once you take The Joe Quiz, you're required to share the quiz and your score.

Are you ready?

Part One: The Easy Ones

The first five question are easy. Identify these text abbreviations:

1. LOL

2. FOMO

3. SMH

4. ICYMI

5. TBT

The answers:

LOL is Laughing Out Loud. FOMO means Fear of Missing Out. SMH is Shake My Head. ICYMI means In Case You Missed It. TBT is Throw Back Thursday.

Part Two: More Difficult

The first five were pretty easy. Let's see how you do here:

6. IMHO

7. MSG

8. BBL

9. ICYDK

10. TBH

The answers: IMHO = In My Humble (or Honest) Opinion. MSG is short for Message Me - it's usually asking someone to message them. BBL is Be Back Later. ICYDK is short for In Case You Didn’t Know. TBH is To Be Honest

Part Three: The Hard Ones

Welcome to the most difficult part of The Joe Quiz. These are tough!

11. OOTD

12. TL;DR

13. TIME

14. NWS

15. ATM

The answers: OOTD is Outfit Of The Day. TL;DR means Too Long; Didn’t Read. TIME has nothing to do with the time. It's Tears In My Eyes. NWS is not National Weather Service - it's No Worries! ATM does not mean automatic teller machine. Not anymore! It's At This Moment.

So, how did you do? Remember to post your score and share The Joe Quiz! TTYL!

