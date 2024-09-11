The Legendary Campbell Soup Company is Changing Its Name

A longtime iconic South Jersey-based company has decided to change its name.

After 155 years, Campbell Soup is changing its name.

Is this a good idea?

Campbell Soup Posts Stronger-Than-Expected Third Quarter Earnings Getty Images loading...

Why the name change?

The Campbell Soup Company is based in Camden, and they've been around for many generations.

Who didn't grow up having Campbell Soup?

Chicken Noodle, Tomato, Cream of Mushroom - they were the varieties I grew up on!

Now, 155 years into it, the company is changing its name to The Campbell's Company.

At its Fiscal 2025 Investor Day, the company announced that the change will take place in November, pending shareholder approval.

How about moms' and kids' approval?

Mark Clouse, Chief Executive Officer, says this about the change: "This subtle yet important change retains the company’s iconic name recognition, reputation and equity built over 155 years while better reflecting the full breadth of the company’s portfolio."

Subtle? Whatchu talkin' `bout, Mark?

Campbell Soup is iconic

If you look around your house right now, in addition to some soup - with the famous red and white label - you may find some other items you've acquired over the years. Maybe a Campbell's Soup bowl or mug, maybe a Campbell's South thermos - or a Campbell's Soup potholder or tshirt.

Long before the term "brand" started getting thrown around, Cambell's Soup was THE BRAND! Now, they want to change it?

I understand the company wants to spotlight its other products, but will that even work?

Other famous brands that changed their name

At one point the company Weight Watchers changed their name to WW. No one calls it WW! How about when Facebook changed its name to Meta? Ha!

Common Campbell's Soup - stay Campbell's Soup - it means home to a lot of people!

SOURCE: The Campbell Soup Company

