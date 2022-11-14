The Longest EHT Traffic Detour is About to End (Finally!)

OMG! My morning commute is about to be cut in half!

Yay me! (And you too if it effects you.)

It's just been announced that the about-two-years long detour of Mill Road, at Fire Road in Egg Harbor Township will permanently be coming to an end this Friday.

The detour of Mill Road (at least the Eastbound lane) has been going on as crews work to expand the overpass of the Garden State Parkway. During the detour, crews have been working on expanding the duo overpasses from two lanes each way to three lanes each way. Work will continue, but apparently there will no longer be a need for the Mill Road lanes to be closed to do the work.

Back to me: I live in Egg Harbor Township and regularly take Mill Road to and from work. With the detour, I've have to lengthen my commute by double the mileage and time.

In the meantime, officials say there will be a need for a total detour Mill Road in the construction area both Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

Other detours on EHT roads where overpasses are also being expanded, will continue.

SOURCE: Atlantic County Government.

