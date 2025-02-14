The worst schools in New Jersey for bullying and violence
Although New Jersey's schools are typically ranked among the best in the country, not all provide children with a welcoming and supportive learning environment.
For many, going to school is an awful experience.
From rampant bullying to widespread violence, some schools in the Garden State are just brutal.
Recent number-crunching by Townsquare Media determined the 30 schools in New Jersey with the highest rates of violence, the 30 schools with the most reported cases of bullying, and the 30 schools that made the most calls to police.
And if you think that high schools in big cities in Camden, Trenton, Newark, and Atlantic City are at the top of these lists, think again.
Among the top ten most violent schools in New Jersey are some middle schools — some in rural areas — and several charter schools.
As for bullying, you'll likely be shocked at how many elementary and middle schools made this list.
Top 30 schools most violent schools in New Jersey
Top 30 schools in NJ with the biggest bullying problem
NJ schools that made the most calls to police
