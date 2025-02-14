The worst schools in New Jersey for bullying and violence

Although New Jersey's schools are typically ranked among the best in the country, not all provide children with a welcoming and supportive learning environment.

For many, going to school is an awful experience.

From rampant bullying to widespread violence, some schools in the Garden State are just brutal.

Recent number-crunching by Townsquare Media determined the 30 schools in New Jersey with the highest rates of violence, the 30 schools with the most reported cases of bullying, and the 30 schools that made the most calls to police.

Elementary Age Bullying in Schoolyard

And if you think that high schools in big cities in Camden, Trenton, Newark, and Atlantic City are at the top of these lists, think again.

Among the top ten most violent schools in New Jersey are some middle schools — some in rural areas — and several charter schools.

As for bullying, you'll likely be shocked at how many elementary and middle schools made this list.

Top 30 schools most violent schools in New Jersey These are the schools in New Jersey with the highest rates of violence. The rankings are based on the annual School Performance Reports for the 2021-22 school year. New Jersey 101.5 ranked the schools based on the rate of reported violent incidents per 100 students. Schools with enrolment less than 100 are excluded. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Top 30 schools in NJ with the biggest bullying problem These are the schools in New Jersey with the highest rates of bullying. The rankings are based on the annual School Performance Reports for the 2021-22 school year. New Jersey 101.5 ranked the schools based on the rate of reported bullying incidents per 100 students. Schools with enrolment less than 100 are excluded. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

NJ schools that made the most calls to police These are the 30 schools in New Jersey that made the most notifications to police during the 2022-23 school year for reasons including violence, weapons, vandalism, substances and harassment or bullying. The number of arrests made by police at the schools is also provided when applicable. The schools are listed by number of police calls from least to greatest. The data comes from the state Department of Education's annual School Performance Report. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

