Their Love Began in an EHT Wawa and It’s Going Strong

He went into the Wawa for a hoagie on Halloween 18 years ago and he came out with a wife!

Recently I wrote a story about finding love at your local Wawa. One of my Facebook friends suggested Wawa might be the best place to find your new love. You can check out that story here.

I wondered if anyone's love story actually began at Wawa.

It didn't take long to find our Wawa love story.

Roxanne Nixon says it was Halloween 18 years ago when she was working at the (now closed) Wawa at Fire Road at Delilah Road in Egg Harbor Township. It was before the super Wawas of today. Since that location has closed Super Wawas have sprung up at Fire Road and the Black Horse Pike, and further down on Delilah Road.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Roxanne said it was on that day, while she was working that Ryan came in and ordered a roast beef hoagie, with yellow mustard and provolone cheese. What began as a simple Wawa deli ordered blossomed into love.

Get our free mobile app

Roxanne and Ryan have now been happily married for 17 years. Says Roxanne, "He always jokes he went in to Wawa for a hoagie and came out with a family!

Congratulations to the Nixons, who really "gotta love Wawa!"

Have you met your loved one at Wawa? Was it inside at the deli, the coffee bar, or the lottery machine? Or, did he yell at you for leaving your car at the gas pumps while you ran inside to take part in Hoagiefest? Let us know your story. Send an email to: joe.kelly@townsquaremedia.com.

The 8 People You Meet at Wawa at 3am There are several different types of people you see in a Wawa at 3am