While it's impossible to make every single building in South Jersey pristine and worthy of being on the cover of a magazine, there are some properties and buildings that can certainly use a facelift.

Or a bulldozer.

I recently drove the Black Horse Pike from Atlantic City out to Turnersville and back and what caught my attention were some of the old buildings that have seen better days.

Lots of gas stations have closed over the years and are now rusting away. There's no shortage of old strip clubs and adult entertainment places -- the internet killed those. The restaurant business is brutal with many having not survived.

Get our free mobile app

So, from west to east, I decided to document many of the biggest eyesores along the 45 miles or so of the Black Horse Pike between the freeway and the ocean.

These 20 Black Horse Pike Eyesores in South Jersey Need to Go Now While many businesses have thrived on the Black Horse Pike between the 42 Freeway and Atlantic City, many have not. Let's take a look at some of the worst eyesores that need to be dealt with.

31 Random Old South Jersey Pictures I Found on My Cell Phone

26 Google Street View Images That Show Just How Much South Jersey Has Changed We've seen a lot of change in Atlantic and Cape May Counties over the past few years -- but given how busy many of us are, perhaps we forget how things used to be. Thanks to Google Street View, we can go back in time...