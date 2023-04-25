These 3 New Jersey Cities Are in Top 10 of US Party Cities

If you want to party in the United States you basically have two choices: Florida or New Jersey.

Who knew?

Three cities from New Jersey - and four from Flordia - have made the Top 10 list of the Top U.S. Cities to Party. The list comes from Bonus Finder.

Face it - it is a little odd that seven out of ten cities are either in Florida or New Jersey, right?

The list is based on a comparison of 101 cities comparing areas like the number of nightclubs and casinos and the average cost of a night for a hotel.

With those qualities then, it should come as no surprise that Atlantic City is #2 on the list. Atlantic City certainly has a number of casinos - most with several bars and nightclubs. Throw in the average cost of a nightly stay - especially during mid-weeks and the off-season, and it's easy to see how AC ended up near the top. Those factors pretty much describe Atlantic City.

Miami Beach, Flordia topped the list, with AC second and Hoboken, New Jersey third. Editors said Hoboken scored so high based on the high number of bars, nightclubs, and late-night food venues for a city its size. Prices are also noted to be much less than cross-the-river New York City.

The rest of the Top 10 are Sarasota, Florida, Miami, Florida, Key West, Florida, Las Vegas, Nevada, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jersey City, New Jersey, and Reno, Nevada.

If it seems like a lot of the cities are gambling towns, that's probably not just a coincidence, as Bonus Finder is a gambling site.

Source: BonusFinder.com

