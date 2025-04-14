This Musical Instrument Seeing Surge in Popularity in New Jersey

If you've been out on the town lately, have you noticed an increase in the use of a certain musical instrument?

Maybe you've noticed a change in the makeup of your favorite local band.

Perhaps the musician seranading you at your local watering hole has changed his or her musical instrument of choice.

Photo by Austin Loveing on Unsplash Photo by Austin Loveing on Unsplash loading...

New Jersey Music School seeing a bounce

PBS TV Station WHYY has reported a very interesting trend: an upswing in the people learning to play....the accordian!

Acme Accordian School - yes, there is such a school - is seeing "a surge in popularity" of the accordian! The school is located in Haddon Township.

Wait, is this just a marketing ploy, or is it something that's really happening?

The school's owner says enrollment is up!

According to the WHYY story, Joanna Darrow, the school has students from age 10 on up. Interest lately has jumped - from new players to those who once played and want to come back to learn more about the accordian.

The accordian explained

Here's more about the accordian, courtesy of the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra:

The accordion was invented in the early 1820s in Europe by a musical instrument maker.

The sound comes from both side of the accordian: a keyboard on one side and 120 buttons on the other.

The accordian is made from hundreds of components made from wood, metal, and plastic.

Raise your hand if you love the accordion!

