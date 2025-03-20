This Weekend Win a Trip to Las Vegas to See Carrie Underwood

Cat Country 107.3 wants to send you to Las Vegas to see Carrie Underwood!

Carrie Underwood is about to play her final weeks of residency at Resorts World Theater.

The winning happens this Saturday and Sunday on Cat Country 107.3!

57th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show Getty Images loading...

Fantastic prize: Carrie Underwood in Las Vegas

If you win, here's what you win:

A two-night stay at Resorts World in Las Vegas.

2 tickets to Carrie Underwood's REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency At Resorts World Theatre.

Travel Allowance of $500.

Pittsburgh Steelers v Las Vegas Raiders Getty Images loading...

Here's how to win

This Saturday and Sunday (March 22nd and 23rd) listen to Cat Country 107.3. Every hour, once an hour, we'll give out the Secret Carrie Underwood Contest Password.

When you get that password, go to the Cat Country 107.3 APP, tap on the Carrie Underwood button, and enter the password. (There's only one password - we're announcing it each hour.)

If you don't have the Cat Country 107.3 APP, download it. It's free.

attachment-0326-0412-LasVegas-CarrieUnderwood-728x90 loading...

Carrie Underwood ends Las Vegas Residency REFLECTION April 2025

Carrie Underwood is returning for the final shows of her critically acclaimed production REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency, March 26 to April 12, 2025 at Resorts World Theatre. Tickets for final performances are on sale now at A-X-S dot come and R-W Las Vegas dot com.

In addition to the rules below, regular Cat Country 107.3 and Townsquare Media rules apply.

The winner will be announced Monday morning, March 24th at about 8:45 am.

Rules:

Must be 21 years of age or older. Prize may be used only for the date(s) specified. Not redeemable for cash, not transferable, may not be combined with another offer. Winner must use all prize components in a single visit. Winner may not substitute prize components. In the unlikely event that one or more of the prize components is not available for any reason, AEG Presents reserves the right to substitute a Las Vegas experience of equal or greater value at its sole discretion. AEG Presents is not responsible for transportation. Gratuities and alcohol are not included. Hotel guest must present a major credit card at check-in to guarantee hotel charges not included in this prize. Resort Fees and Taxes included. Hotel guest must present a major credit card at check-in to guarantee additional charges not included in this prize. Black out dates apply. Based on availability. Management reserves all rights.

