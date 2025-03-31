Thousands Turned Away From Cape May Zoo Saturday

It's a combination that always seems to lead one way:

A beautiful, warm spring day that falls on a weekend means many South Jersey families jump in their cars and head for the Cape May Zoo.

The result: a very busy Cape May Zoo.

What happened at the Cape May Zoo?

It seems like a lot of people had the same idea on Saturday, the first very warm spring day we had in South Jersey.

Everyone headed to the Cape May Zoo!

Until they couldn't.

It was just after noon on Saturday that the zoo announced they had reached full capacity at both the park and the zoo and had to close down the entrance.

Saturday was beautiful

Saturday in South Jersey was the nicest day of the year so far, as the sun was out and temperatures soared.

Atlantic City International Airport reached a high of 81 degrees on Saturday.

From comments left on Facebook, the Cape May Zoo did not disappoint!

"We just left! It was crazy busy but beautiful out! All the animals were out too!" ~ Amanda.

"It was a great day at the zoo. A lot of people & everyone was having a good time." ~ Michele.

Perhaps Kimberly said it best: "Everyone had the same idea to get out after being cooped up all winter."

Cape May Zoo is the best

On almost every ranking of zoos across the nation, Cape May Zoo is often near the top.

In its most recent rankings, Trip Advisor named the Cape May Zoo the 22nd best zoo in the country.

One review called the zoo the "best kept secret in New Jersey."

Well, it certainly wasn't a secret on Saturday!

What day are you going to the zoo?

