Threat Made, Oakcrest High School in Mays Landing Closed Today

An Atlantic County school will be closed today because of a threat made.

Meanwhile, police went to another school in the area on Wednesday because of a threat and ended up taking a 10-year-old into custody.

Oakcrest High School closed today

A letter outlining the school's closing for the day on Thursday was sent to parents Wednesday evening. A similar message was posted on the high school's Facebook page.

While police investigate the threat the school will be closed today. All athletics involving the high school have also been canceled.

Still scheduled to take place this evening is Back to School Night for parents. The message on Facebook indicates that Principal Mike Manning and Superintendent James Reina will update parents on the situation at 6 pm in the school's auditorium.

There has been no word from Hamilton Township Police about the nature of the threat.

Gloucester County School investigates another threat

Franklin Township Police say the Franklin Township School District alerted police about a video threat circulating on social media.

Because of the threat, police and school officials enacted safety protocols in all buildings, starting just before 8 am on Wednesday.

Officers remained on the scene while the threat was investigated.

Meanwhile, Franklin Township Police Detectives were able to determine - within a half hour - who posted the video. Police say it was a 10-year-old student in the district. That child was immediately taken from school and transported to the police station.

Police say the child will be criminally charged with causing a false public alarm.

The child has not been publically identified.

SOURCES: Oakcrest High School and Franklin Township Police

