Will TikTok Really Be Deleted From All New Jersey Cell Phones?

January 19th is right around the corner. That's the day that almost everybody is now referring to as the day TikTok dies in America. No doubt, you've heard of the potential TikTok ban that could be enforced here in the US before the end of January. What does that mean for people here in New Jersey?

If the TikTok ban actually goes through, it will mean that people can no longer access the app on their phones, right? It would impact millions of users who spend so much of their lives doom scrolling their For You Page on the hunt for content from their favorite influencers, friends, and randoms alike.

I won't lie, TikTok has replaced Youtube, at least for me. Once upon a time, I used to look up how to do the most basic adult tasks on Youtube. Youtube and Google are the two sources that got me through my 20s. I learned how to do SO MUCH from Youtube. These days, I get all my recipes, cleaning hacks, and inspirational posts from TikTok.

Why Is TikTok Disappearing?

TikTok could disappear forever on January 19th if the Supreme Court pushes through the law that both Congress and President Joe Biden agreed upon back in April. Certain people in power here in the good ole' U-S-of-A believe the TikTok app is a threat to our national security. Long story short, they're afraid that too much of users' information is being gathered by foreign adversaries and will be used negatively against America as a whole.

They're afraid that the algorithm TikTok uses can be easily manipulated by the Chinese government.

Will The App Be Erased From Our Phones?

Let's just say that TikTok really does get banned. What happens then? Honestly, not too much at first. If you already have the app downloaded on your phone, it won't get deleted. It will disappear from all the app stores, so anyone who doesn't already have it won't be able to download it onto their devices. You'll still be able to get on it from your own personal device as long as it's downloaded before it goes dark.

If the ban really does happen, the app won't update here in the US anymore. Sources reveal that over time the app will become useless because the bugs and glitches won't get fixed. Therefore, people will eventually stop using it because it will become such a pain to access and upload content.

This will happen slowly over a period of time. TikTok won't disappear forever if and when that decision is made by the US Supreme Court.

Hopefully, it doesn't come to that. I don't post much on TikTok but I do enjoy the app itself. We'll see what happens.

If you recall, TikTok was already glitching quite a bit earlier this year...

