Tim McGraw isn't shy about his love of carbs, but the star watches his waistline, doing his best to avoid them. However, all bets are off on Thanksgiving, when he dips into delicious dishes prepared by his wife, Faith Hill.

"Thanksgiving is one of my favorite meals of the year so I’m not going to skip out on anything," McGraw reveals (quote via Big Machine Label Group).

The singer describes the typical McGraw-Hill Turkey Day feast for exactly what it is — a decked-out, saliva-inducing, calorie-ridden feast!

"My wife cooks a great Thanksgiving dinner and we have the traditional turkey and cornbread dressing and all the vegetables that are grown in our parents’ garden," McGraw shares. "We have cornbread and peas, green beans, butter beans, cranberry sauce — all those things. So, we don’t miss out on anything at Thanksgiving.”

After all his hard work and dedication to exercise (which he's admitted he can't live without), McGraw definitely deserves to have seconds or thirds ... or tenths ... just for the delicious Thanksgiving holiday. It's all about being grateful and being gracious to our hungry bellies!

