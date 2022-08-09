Toby Keith’s Cancer Diagnosis Brought an Overwhelming Wave of Support

When Toby Keith announced his stomach cancer diagnosis in June 2022, he knew that he had fans out there rooting for his recovery, but he never could have predicted the onslaught of supportive messages that he would receive from his fans and fellow artists.

Now, nearly two months later, Keith decided to share some of the supportive messages he has received. He posted a montage of comments on social media, filling the screen with messages of encouragement that he received in response to his diagnosis. The video clip is set to a snippet of "Should've Been a Cowboy," Keith's hit debut single from 1993, which was also his first No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

Keith begins his montage with posts from other country stars and country music establishments.

Get our free mobile app

"Wishing my big buddy a speedy recovery and a whole lotta love from most redheads around the world," writes Sammy Hager in one tweet.

"Pulling for ya man! You're one of the toughest guys out there," adds Jake Owen in another comment.

Plenty of others chime in — Jason Aldean and the Academy of Country Music, for two — but the montage soon gives way to a flood of well wishes from fans.

"Prayers and love. Can't wait to see you back on the road again," one fan says. "Lots of hugs and love and speedy recovery!!" Meanwhile, another adds more succinctly, "You got this big dawg."

Another made mention of Keith's consistent support of pediatric cancer patients through the Toby Keith Foundation and his OK Kids Korral, which provides cost-free housing for pediatric cancer patients receiving treatment at OU Medical Center and other Oklahoma City-area medical facilities in the singer's home stage.

"You've been such a blessing to veterans, childhood cancer patients and your fans," the commenter notes. "Praying for complete health and strength. Take good care of yourself."

Throughout the montage, similar sentiments echo through the comments section of Keith's social media posts, finally giving way to one big message: One of gratitude from the star. "Thank you for all your love and support. I have the best fans in the world," a message from Keith reads.

When he announced his cancer battle to his fans, Keith explained that he had been diagnosed in the fall of 2021. "I've spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery," he detailed. "So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax."

He subsequently canceled all planned 2022 tour dates in order to focus on his recovery, though he has assured fans that he's optimistic about his prognosis and will be back out on the road as soon as he is able to do so.