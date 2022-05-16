Toby Keith Returning to Play Hard Rock Atlantic City

Get ready for an awesome night with Toby Keith!

One of country music's biggest hitmakers will play the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City on Sunday, July 31!

Toby Keith has played the Hard Rock a couple of times - and before its Hard Rock days, he performed in the same arena with the casino known as the Trump Taj Mahal.

Tickets for Toby Keith go on sale this Friday (May 20th) at 10 am. You can find out more about Toby's tour here.

BONUS! Before tickets go on sale, we have your chance to win tickets on the Cat Country 107.3 WHEEL OF TICKETS contest! Listen each morning this week at 7:20 am for your chance to call in and win!

Toby Keith's latest single is called "Old School" and it's currently moving up the country music charts:

The Hard Rock will also play host to country's Sam Hunt on Saturday, July 23,

