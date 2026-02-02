Just announced: Bill Burr is bringing his stand-up tour to Atlantic City this spring!

If you’re a New Jersey comedy fan, this one’s big. Bill Burr is officially bringing his stand-up tour to Atlantic City, and it’s the kind of announcement that instantly makes winter feel a little shorter.

The legendary comedian will take the stage at one of Atlantic City’s biggest venues for a night that promises sharp jokes, zero filters, and the kind of laugh-out-loud comedy Burr is famous for.

Getty Images for Writers Guild of America Getty Images for Writers Guild of America loading...

When Is Bill Burr Performing In Atlantic City?

Bill Burr performs Saturday, April 25 at 8 p.m. The show will take place at Etess Arena inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City.

READ MORE: Dierks Bentley Headed To Atlantic City Spring 2026

This is a prime weekend date at one of the city’s top entertainment venues, and exactly the kind of show Atlantic City crowds love.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix loading...

Bill Burr In Atlantic City Is A BIG Deal

This feels like a perfect match. Atlantic City is loud, unapologetic, and built for big personalities, which makes Bill Burr in AC just make sense.

Burr isn’t just another touring comic. He’s one of the most influential voices in modern stand-up, known for brutally honest comedy that somehow manages to be controversial and relatable at the same time. Whether it’s sold-out arenas, viral podcast moments, or headline-making specials, Burr’s comedy consistently cuts through all the noise. If you know, you know.

Get our free mobile app

Getting him at Hard Rock is a major win for Atlantic City’s live entertainment lineup.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

How To Get Tickets For Bill Burr In Atlantic City

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, February 4 at 10 a.m. They’ll be available through HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com and Ticketmaster.com.

If past shows are any indication, Bill Burr tickets in Atlantic City won’t last long. Comedy shows tend to sell fast, especially when a comedian of Burr’s caliber comes through on a Saturday night.

READ MORE: Philadelphia Eagles Losing Hurts South Jersey More Than A Breakup

If you’re planning to go, grabbing tickets early is your best move.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix loading...

Don't Wait To Get Your Bill Burr Tickets

If you’ve been waiting for a must-see comedy event in Atlantic City this spring, Bill Burr live at Hard Rock Atlantic City is it. One night, one stage, and a comedian who never pulls punches.

This is absolutely a show worth locking in now.

Ways Atlantic City Can Become More Like Vegas Atlantic City is always a fun time. Every year you must make a trip out there. Even though we love our AC weekends, we believe that there is something missing. What if Atlantic City had a little more entertainment like Cirque du Soleil shows or some showgirls to take pictures with? The major thing that makes Atlantic City different from Las Vegas is that the casinos are so separated and that somewhat takes the fun away. Being able to casino hop is so much fun. Gallery Credit: EeE