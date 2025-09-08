There’s just something magical about live music, wouldn’t you say? The lights, the energy, the crowd singing every word. It’s always a great time.

For South Jersey’s country fans, this show is a BIG one. Get excited.

Get our free mobile app

Bailey Zimmerman is officially headed to Atlantic City this spring, and trust me, you don’t want to miss this.

Catch The Different Night Same Rodeo Tour At Hard Rock AC

Country star Bailey Zimmerman is hitting the road in 2026 for his Different Night Same Rodeo Tour, and one of the hottest stops on the map is right here in South Jersey to kick off spring.

He’ll be taking the stage at the Etess Arena inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on Friday, April 10, 2026, with showtime set for 7 p.m.

You know plenty of his hits like "Fall in Love" and "Rock and a Hard Place". Bailey Zimmerman always brings the energy. Combine that and his heartfelt lyrics that feel even more electric live and it’s the perfect recipe for an amazing show.

Whether you’ve been a fan since day one or just caught wind of him when he performed in Wildwood in 2024, this is the kind of show that sticks with you.

Hard Rock Hotel And Casino AC sign Google Street View loading...

When & Where To Get Tickets

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 12 at 10 a.m., and they’re expected to move fast. You can snag yours from either the official website for the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino OR from Ticketmaster.

As always, all shows are subject to change, so keep an eye out for updates. But for now, mark your calendars, get your crew together, and start planning your spring concert night out.

We’ll see you in AC!

ChatGPT Created 10 Crazy Atlantic City Attractions That Don’t Exist — But They Should! Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman