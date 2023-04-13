Authorities say a fugitive who was charged with murder in connection to a triple shooting last summer at a hookah lounge in Toms River has been taken into custody in Virginia.

Get our free mobile app

23-year-old Eric Manzanares of Asbury Park, who is facing murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, and related weapons charges, has been captured in Prince William County, VA.

According to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer's office, during the early morning hours of August 27, 2022, Toms River Township police officers responded to the Top Tier Hookah Lounge at 1769 Hooper Avenue after gunshots were fired.

Responding Officers found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Nymere Tinsley suffered a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Two other victims were transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for treatment of their injuries: Anthony Miller, 29, of Neptune Township, suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach, was treated for his injuries and released; Jamal Bland, 24, of Asbury Park, suffered a gunshot wound to his elbow, and was likewise treated and released.

Top Tier Hookah Lounge in Toms River NJ - Photo: Google Maps Top Tier Hookah Lounge in Toms River NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

An investigation, "determined that Manzanares was responsible for the shooting of all three victims."

Later that day, Manzanares was charged, a warrant was issued for his arrest, and his name was entered into the National Crime Information Center database.

Prince William County, VA - Photo: Google Maps / TSM Illustration Prince William County, VA - Photo: Google Maps / TSM Illustration loading...

Manzanares is currently being held in the Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center in Manassas, VA, pending extradition to New Jersey.

The most heinous New Jersey murders that shook our communities The most heinous New Jersey murders that shook our communities