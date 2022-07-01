Toms River, NJ, Police Officer Involved in On-duty Motorcycle Crash

Toms River Police Department - Photo: Toms River Police Department Facebook page/Canva

An officer with the Toms River Police Department is recovering after being involved in an on-duty motorcycle accident in Lakewood Thursday afternoon.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says at around 1:30, Lakewood Township police officers responded to the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Route 70 for a report of a Toms River Police Department motorcycle that was involved in a crash.

An investigation...determined that a Toms River Police Officer, who was on duty and operating his department issued motorcycle, was traveling eastbound on Route 70 and entered the on-ramp to continue onto New Hampshire Avenue. Shortly after entering the on-ramp, the Officer lost traction with the road surface and dropped to the roadway. In the process, the Officer was ejected from the motorcycle.

The officer was air-lifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune to be treated for his injuries. He has since been released.

Eastbound Route 70 at New Hampshire Avenue in Lakewood NJ - Photo: Google Maps
Billhimer said in a press release, "This appears to be an accident caused by a substance on the roadway that caused the Officer to lose traction and subsequently - control of the motorcycle. We are thankful that the Officer involved was treated and released and should make a full recovery."

The crash remains under investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, Lakewood Township Police Department, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit.

