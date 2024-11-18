These Are the Five Top Attractions in Atlantic City

You've got some time to spend in Atlantic City - what are you going to do?

Whether you live nearby or far away, Atlantic City can be an interesting place to check out.

Will you gamble? Will you hang out on the beach? What will you see, what will you do?

Trip Advisor picks for Atlantic City

We checked with the website, Trip Advisor, and searched for activities in Atlantic City. What is there to do? We found some good recommendations.

At the top of the list, Trip Advisor says to check out the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

We love the boardwalk! It's connected to casinos, restaurants, stores and shops. It's never boring!

Whether you're searching for an adventure, or just people watching, the boardwalk is a great place to start.

Summer, of course, is the busiest time of the year on the wooden planks. Tens of thousands of people are on the boardwalk on a typical summer day.

Casinos, we have casinos!

Since 1977 gambling has been a part of Atlantic City.

Today, casinos are located up and down the boardwalk, and in the Marina District, about two miles from the boardwalk.

Trip Advisor's favorite casino is Borgata.

Everything you could want or expect in a casino can be found at Borgata.

Another Trip Advisor recommendation is The Quarter at Tropicana. It's a great indoor space with restaurants, bars, shopping, and a little gambling, too.

Number 4 on the Trip Advisor list is Caesar's Atlantic City casino. It's a classic Caesar's property that's a must-see!

Shopping in Atlantic City

When it comes to shopping in Atlantic City, you'll find the very convenient Tanger Outlets.

The outlets start at the end (or beginning) of the Atlantic City Expressway. The outlets continue to draw shoppers throughout the year.

If you're spending any time in Atlantic City, you'll find a lot to see and do!

