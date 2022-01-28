Traffic Stop Turns Bad as Mullica Twp Detective Gets Dragged By Car

A Mullica Township detective was carrying out a routine motor vehicle stop when things went awry.



Mullica Township Police say that Detective Symuleski initiated a traffic stop Wednesday on Anderson Avenue. Police say the detective discovered that the driver, Erin Wilson, had an active warrant for her arrest, plus her driver's license was suspended.

As the detective initiated an arrest, he was met by resistance from Wilson.

"As Detective Symuleski attempted to remove Wilson from the vehicle, Wilson shifted her vehicle into drive and dragged Det. Symuleski a short distance. Det. Symuleski was able to shift the vehicle back into park, remove Wilson from the vehicle and place her into custody."

Police say Sumuleski suffered minor injuries. Wilson received medical treatment and was later taken to the Atlantic County Jail. She's charged with "Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement, Resisting Arrest by Flight, Resisting Arrest by Force, Assault by Auto and Hindering Apprehension."

SOURCE: Mullica Township Police Department.

