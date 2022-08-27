One man is dead and two others were wounded in a triple shooting at a hookah lounge in Toms River early Saturday morning.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says Toms River Township police officers responded to the Silverton Shopping Plaza at 1769 Hooper Avenue at around 1:20 AM for a report of shots fired.

There, authorities found three people had been shot at the Top Tier Hookah Lounge, according to the Asbury Park Press.

A twenty-nine year-old man was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River and was pronounced dead.

The two other victims were taken to Monmouth County for medical attention -- a 24-year-old man was treated for his injuries and released; a 29-year-old man was last reported to be in critical but stable condition.

The identities of the victims had not been released as of early Saturday afternoon.

Top Tier Hookah Lounge in Toms River NJ - Photo: Google Maps

APP.com reports,

The front window of the hookah lounge was shattered, with a sizable hole and a spiderweb-like pattern.

Billhimer says this is an active and ongoing investigation, however, there is no known danger to the public.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office at (732) 929-2027.

