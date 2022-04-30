Officials in Hamilton Township say a truck hit an Atlantic City Expressway overpass Friday morning.

The accident, according to the Hamilton Township Police Department, happened around 11:45 on the southbound side of Route 50.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2005 Mack Truck, operated by Johnathan Norton (37) of Hammonton, was traveling southbound on Route 50 with the boom, or aerial lift, in the elevated position. As the vehicle approached the Atlantic City Expressway, the proper clearance was not established and the boom struck the face of the overpass, along with numerous elevated concrete supports.

No injuries were reported and police say Norton was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation and the South Jersey Transportation Authority responded to the scene to inspect the structural integrity of the overpass.

Norton was was issued a summons for careless driving.

Route 50 was reduced to one southbound lane for about four hours while an investigation was conducted and the scene was cleared.

