Turnersville, NJ, woman left Deptford Mall, hasn’t been seen since: Police

Missing person in New Jersey - Photo: WPGG/Canva

Authorities in South Jersey are asking for help with locating a missing woman who hasn't been seen since leaving a busy mall.

The Camden County Police Department says 35-year-old Sheena Leach of Turnersville has been reported missing in Camden.

She is described as follows:

  • White female
  • 4' 11" tall
  • 180 pounds
  • Brown eyes
  • Brown hair

According to police, she was last seen leaving the Deptford Mall wearing black leggings, a black hooded sweater, a black coat with fur lining, and black Uggs. They did not say when she was at that mall.

Turnersville NJ woman left Deptford Mall, hasn't been seen since - Photo: Google Maps
Leach is known to frequent the Broadway, Whitman Park, and Lanning Square neighborhoods of Camden.

Sheena Leach of Turnersville NJ reported missing - Photo: Camden County Police Department / Canva
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Camden County Police Department tip line at (856) 757-7042. Anonymous tips are welcome.

