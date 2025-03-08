Turnersville, NJ, woman left Deptford Mall, hasn’t been seen since: Police
Authorities in South Jersey are asking for help with locating a missing woman who hasn't been seen since leaving a busy mall.
The Camden County Police Department says 35-year-old Sheena Leach of Turnersville has been reported missing in Camden.
She is described as follows:
- White female
- 4' 11" tall
- 180 pounds
- Brown eyes
- Brown hair
According to police, she was last seen leaving the Deptford Mall wearing black leggings, a black hooded sweater, a black coat with fur lining, and black Uggs. They did not say when she was at that mall.
Leach is known to frequent the Broadway, Whitman Park, and Lanning Square neighborhoods of Camden.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Camden County Police Department tip line at (856) 757-7042. Anonymous tips are welcome.