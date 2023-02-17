Sal Basille is to pizza as The Cake Boss is to bakeries. Sal Basille is the star of The Cooking Channel's, "Pizza Cuz." He's a worldwide expert on pizza and the co-founder of Artichoke Pizza.

Introducing Sally Boy's Pizza, Specialties, and Marketplace. Sal Basille wanted to create something different. The result is something unlike what is out there already. Think of it as a one-stop shop with high quality, tasty grab and go Italian favorites. Of course, they have seating as well for those who want to get out.

They open for breakfast, and you can stop in after a night on the town and try their late-night menu as well, with extended hours on the weekend.

A look at their menu reveals some tasty options. The pizza is made with fresh ingredients that includes mozzarella that's made on location. In fact, you'll find that other ingredients they use are also made in-house, including their rolls.

The pizza looks great, but there are many other options for your taste buds like Sally's Meatballs, or Sally's Sausage. They also have a wide selection of hot and cold subs. As well as typical grill items like burgers and cheese steaks. For those wanting a salad, they have those too.

Sally Boy's is named after co-founder Sal Basille, a life-long pizza guy. Sal and his cousin Francis got their start by opening a place called Artichoke Pizza in New York City in 2008. The cousins were ambitious and successful, going on to open 17 other Artichoke Pizza locations throughout the country.

Basille and Francis have gone on to host a successful tv show on The Cooking Channel and now they're ready to expand the Sally Boy's concept throughout the country.

Currently, they have a location in Red Bank and soon, they'll be coming to Atlantic City and Asbury Park.

