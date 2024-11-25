Twenty-One Questions to Ask Your Parents This Holiday

Photo by Kelsey Chance on Unsplash

It's time to gather around the table for the holiday dinner.

Do you have a no-phone-at-the-table rule in your family?

What do you talk about?

Photo by Jed Owen on Unsplash
Holiday questions to ask your parents

Whether your parents are young or old, you must realize they won't be there someday.

What do you know about the people you call "Mom" and "Dad"?

Here are some questions that are mostly fun and can help you learn more about your parents or even your grandparents!

How did you meet?
How did you spend a typical summer day when you were 14 years old?
Who was the most famous person you ever met?
Which of our relatives was the most famous? Best athlete? Funniest? Most eccentric?
How did you choose our (the kids) names?
Where's the farthest away place you ever lived?
What's your best memory with one of your parents?
Who was your best friend growing up? When was the last time you contacted him/her?
Growing up, who was your hero? What celebrity did you want to meet?
What was the first concert you attended?
What did you get in trouble for at school?
What was your first pet and what was its name?
What's #1 on your bucket list today?
What were you like in school?
Were you ever on TV?
What was your first car?
If we could all leave on vacation right now, where would you want to go?
What was it like when you found out you were having me?
Tell us about the house you grew up in.
Did you get an allowance as a kid? How much? What did you spend it on?
Where did you go on your first date?

Please, enjoy the holiday!

