Two Dead in Mullica Township Apparent Murder Suicide

Two people are dead in what Atlantic County officials are calling an apparent murder suicide.

In a statement from the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, Mullica Township Police and the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office were made aware of an apparent murder/suicide of a man and woman in Mullica Township early July 4th at 12am.

The two people were found dead outside the back of their home in Mullica Township.

Authorities say the victim has been identified at Rayanne Raven, 53. The Prosecutor's Office has identified Edward Reven 3rd as the "suspect/victim."

No other information on the incident has been released. Authorities say it is still an active investigation,

SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

