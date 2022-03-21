Authorities say two people are in critical condition following a house fire in Ocean County Sunday night.

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office says crews were called to a home on Mount Everest Lane in Toms River around 8:45 PM.

According to officials,

During the primary search of the residence, two occupants, one male and one female, were discovered. Due to the extent of their injuries, both occupants were airlifted to the Burn Center at Cooper Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, New Jersey, and are presently listed in critical condition.

Get our free mobile app

A report says three firefighters suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

The origin and cause of the fire are currently under investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Arson Unit, the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office, and the Toms River Police Department.

You Know You're From Toms River When...