Two People in South Jersey Ended 2021 Winning $50K by Playing Powerball

What's one of the best ways to end 2021? How about with a check for $50,000 or $100,000 in your hand?

That is exactly how four people in the Garden State are ending this year after they won big bucks playing Powerball with the New Jersey Lottery.

According to lottery officials, four tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball during Wednesday night's drawing. Three of those winning tickets are worth $50,000; the fourth is worth $100,000 because it was purchased with the Power Play option.

Those winning tickets were sold at the following locations:

$50,000 ticket in Camden County at Acme on Cuthbert Blvd. in Westmont

$50,000 ticket in Burlington County at Quick Chek on Route 130 in Bordentown

$50,000 ticket in Bergen County at 7-Eleven in Tenafly

$100,000 ticket in Union County at Krauszer’s Food Store in Westfield

The winning numbers for the Wednesday drawing were 02, 06, 09, 33, and 39. The Red Power Ball number was 11.

With no big winner, the Powerball jackpot rolls to $483 million for Saturday night's drawing.

