Your tax dollars at work: two towns in South Jersey are each getting large amounts of money to battle litter.

Yes, litter.

Not exactly the crime of the century, but one that can impact the quality of life for residents of the Garden State.

At least that's the thinking of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection when they announced $21.4 million would be going to municipalities across the state to remove litter, beautify neighborhoods, and improve water quality.

Municipalities and counties are strongly encouraged to use these grants to organize volunteer cleanups, pay employees to pick up litter, purchase badly needed cleanup equipment and promote education activities and enforcement. -JoAnn Gemenden, Executive Director of the New Jersey Clean Communities Council

Locally

Vineland will be receiving $136,630

Egg Harbor Township will get $110,690

Elsewhere in the southern half of the state

Evesham Township, Manchester Township, Camden, Gloucester Township, Berkeley Township, Lakewood, Cherry Hill, Brick, and Hamilton Township (Mercer County) will each receive over $100,000, with Toms River getting over $227,000.

Big winners

Two big cities will be getting big bucks -- Newark will receive over $453,000 and Jersey City over $462,000.

And we should point out that it's not just those municipalities that are getting money. Just about every locale will be receiving something. Some examples:

Ocean City - $94,127

Galloway Township - $92,454

Atlantic City - $86,406

Lower Township - $81,632

Cape May - $19,415

Corbin City - $4,000

West Wildwood - $4,000

A full list of how much money each town will receive is available online.

The New Jersey Clean Communities Council oversees the reporting requirements for the program and disbursements are based on housing units and miles of municipally-owned roadways.

