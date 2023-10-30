Two Winning Apple Cider Cocktails For Halloween Morning And Night

Hopefully, in spite of everything that's happened so far this year, you're still excited for Halloween this weekend.

While you may not be able to attend the crazy Halloween party you usually do, you still can enjoy the holiday with a smaller group of people. Maybe, hosting a kickback would be a decent alternative for you and a few friends.

That's my plan for this year, anyway. I'm having a little socially-distanced get together to celebrate Halloween this year with plenty of festive treats for all who attend. Those treats, of course, include some pretty delicious adult beverages. First up, my cocktail concoction for the morning of Halloween.

No, people won't be coming over THAT early in the day, but who says I have to wait to kick off my celebration? I love a good breakfast drink especially this time of year. My cocktail of choice during the fall months, particularly on Halloween, is an Apple Cider mimosa!



It's one of my favorites, actually. In fact, I prefer it over the traditional mimosa with orange juice.



Apple Cider Mimosas couldn't be simpler or quicker to whip up. All you need is a half gallon of your favorite apple cider and either champagne or prosecco. I do, however, like to add some cinnamon and a sprinkle of brown sugar as a garnish. Some of my friends enjoy brown sugar on the rim, but that's TOO sweet for me.

The Halloween signature drink I'm preparing for my friends that night will consist of three things: Apple cider, Fireball, and Apple Cider moonshine. This is the drink I'm REEEAAALLY excited to try. I'm even taking it a step further and freezing sour gummy worms in apple juice to make it ROTTEN apple cider. I can't wait to try this one!



Let's be real, is it REALLY Halloween without a little apple cider? Cheers!