As 2025 rolled on, I thought I had a pretty good handle on how expensive life has gotten around here. Turns out, I was still underestimating just how bad things are.

A new study from Hunger Free America paints a scary picture of food insecurity across New Jersey. It’s hitting way more than just the lowest-income households.

Rising Costs Are Crushing NJ Families

According to the survey, 78% of New Jersey families earning under $100,000 a year said their cost of living increased in the past year.

More than half (54%) said it became harder to afford both the amount and quality of food their households need. Only 7% saw costs go down.

This isn’t just about inflation headlines. It’s all about the about empty fridges. 57% said the food they bought didn’t last, and 59% couldn’t afford balanced meals. That’s not skipping lattes. That’s survival math. Food shopping has drastically changed.

NJ Kids Are Feeling It Too

For families with children, the trade-offs are especially heartbreaking. People said they had to buy less nutritious food for their kids. Others reduced portion sizes, skipped meals, or, in 11% of cases, couldn’t feed all their children. That’s happening right here in New Jersey this year.

Even households earning between $75,000 and $100,000 (which was once considered comfortably middle class) are now struggling.

Nearly 80% saw prices rise, and more than half said affording food got harder. Forty-five percent ran out of food without money to replace it. This isn't about poverty, it's about ridiculous grocery prices nobody should have to pay.

NJ Food Pantries Are Overwhelmed

Thirty percent of NJ respondents turned to food pantries or soup kitchens, but demand is outpacing supply. Long waits, food shortages, and unmet dietary needs were common.

Nationwide, 80% of food charities said they don’t have enough food to meet demand.

Clearly, New Jersey’s affordability crisis is real, widespread, and getting worse.

