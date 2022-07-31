Authorities in Cumberland County say they continue to look for two suspects, both considered to be armed and dangerous, in connection to the murder of a man in Bridgeton early Saturday morning.

According to the Bridgeton Police Department, their officers were called to the Maple Gardens apartment complex off of South East Ave. at around 3 AM for a report of several people fighting and shots being fired.

At the scene, cops found a victim, 36-year-old Herbert R. Lee, who was taken to Inspira Hospital in Bridgeton where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving there.

Suspects identified

Following an investigation, police say arrest warrants were issued for Ryan A. Askins and Desmond L. Bethel, both 29-years-old and from Bridgeton.

Both were still on the run as of noon Sunday.

Get our free mobile app

Ryan Askins

Ryan A. Askins, 29, of Bridgeton NJ - Photo: Bridgeton Police Department Ryan A. Askins, 29, of Bridgeton NJ - Photo: Bridgeton Police Department loading...

Askins is described as being 5' 5" tall with brown hair, and brown eyes. He has been charged with murder and weapons offenses.

Askins is also facing an eluding police charge in Millville after officers spotted him driving his 2011 Audi A6 in the city Saturday afternoon. Cops briefly chased the vehicle before ending the pursuit for safety reasons.

Desmond Bethel

Desmond Bethel, 29, of Bridgeton NJ - Photo: Cumberland County Prosecutors Office Desmond Bethel, 29, of Bridgeton NJ - Photo: Cumberland County Prosecutors Office loading...

Bethel is described as 5' 9", 165 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. He has been charged with weapons offenses.

Armed and dangerous

Authorities say both subjects should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Det. Mark Yoshioka at (856) 392-9031.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Cold Cases: Unsolved Murders in Cumberland County, NJ, from Past Summers