Authorities in Ocean County say a house fire Sunday night that critically injured two people has been ruled accidental.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer's office says the blaze on Mount Everest Lane in Toms River was caused by careless smoking while oxygen was in use.

The fire started around 9:45 PM and firefighters on the scene found two people, later identified as Linda Summerton and Ricky McMurry, both 73-year-old, inside. Both were airlifted to the Burn Center at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston for treatment.

Mount Everest Lane in Toms River NJ - Photo: Google Maps

As of Wednesday morning, McMurry remains listed in critical condition while Summerton is in stable condition.

Three firefighters also suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

