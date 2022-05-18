Authorities have released more details about a crash this past weekend in Cape May that involved an "erratic driver" that claimed the life of a 63-year-old woman.

Sunday afternoon at around 4:15, Cape May Police responded to a report of an erratic driver going over the Route 109 bridge into town. An officer then observed the vehicle crash in the 500 block of Lafayette Street.

A pedestrian, identified as 63-year-old Eva Wolfe of Marlton, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, a 2011 Nissan Pathfinder, 51-year-old Michael Fitzpatrick from Lafayette Hill, PA, and a juvenile passenger were transported to Cape Regional Medical Center and treated for their injuries.

Cape May County Acting Prosecutor Michelle DeWeese says the full circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this accident is asked to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at (609) 465-1135 or the Cape May Police Department at (609) 884-9500.

