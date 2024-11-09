UPDATE: Forest Fires Continue Breaking Out in New Jersey

Dry weather and very dry ground aren't mixing well in New Jersey.

The lack of rainfall certainly contributes to a breakout of wildfires in New Jersey.

Forest fire update

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service reported the latest fire in the Garden State Saturday morning: It's in Pompon Lakes in Passaic County and has been labeled the Cannonball 3 Wildfire.

The new update has 75 acres burning, with 55 structures threatened. Thus far, the fire is 0% contained. So far there have been no evacuations.

Traffic-wise, Interstate 287 is seeing a great deal of smoke at the intersection with the Wanaque River.

Ocean County update

The last update on the Shotgun Wildfire in Jackson (Ocean County) shows the fire is 90% contained. It's affected 350 acres.

When the fire broke out earlier in the week, 15 homes were evacuated, but residents have been allowed to return home.

Burlington and Camden Counties

The Bethany Run Wildfire, according to the Fire Service, is now 90% contained.

The fire in Evesham and Voorhees Townships has burned 360 acres since Thursday. No structures have been threatened.

Gloucester County update

The Pheasant Run Wildfire at the Glassboro Wildlife Management Area was 75% contained as of the last update.

133 acres have burned, and no structures were threatened.

More Fires in New Jersey

Other wildfires that the fire service has responded to in the last week include:

Downe Twp., Cumberland County – Halloween Wildfire

Livingston Twp., Essex County – Industrial Parkway Wildfire

Rockaway Twp., Morris County – Craigmeur Lookout Wildfire

Rockaway Twp., Morris County – Microwave Wildfire

Waterford Twp., Camden County – Hayes Mill Wildfire

Woodland Twp., Burlington County – Tea Time Hill Wildfire

More fires will probably continue to keep popping up until some significant rain falls in the state. A burn warning remains in effect.