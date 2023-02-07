USA’s Top 3 Casual Steakhouses Are In Mays Landing and EHT, NJ

Ah, a big slab of meat, the follow-up to a breaded onion appetizer thingy!



Welcome to mainstream America!

That's a sampling of what you'll find in chain steakhouses located across the country.

While some will argue against chain restaurants, the Greater Atlantic City area is home to three of the "Top 5 Best Casual Steakhouses." These are the "Top 5 Budget-Friendly Chains Most Recommended By Experts."

The list comes to us from StudyFinds.org.

It's interesting to note that the Top 3 on the list can all be found within a few miles of each other, on the Black Horse Pike in the Mays Landing and Egg Harbor Township Area.

1. Longhorn Steakhouse

Longhorn Steakhouse tops this list. The chain was started in 1981 and now has over 500 locations.

In our area, Longhorn is located on the Black Horse Pike, in front of the Hamilton Mall.

2. Texas Roadhouse.

Next up on the list in Texas Roadhouse, part of a chain with over 600 locations, including the Black Horse Pike at Fire Road in Egg Harbor Township.

3. Outback Steakhouse.

Ranking third on the list is the Australian themed Outback Steakhouse. The chain actually started in Tampa Bay, Florida, and has over 1000 locations in 23 countries. The signature "Bloomin' Onion" appetizer isn't really Australian at all. Ask a real Australian!

These three chains all offer affordable steaks and more in quaint settings perfect for date nights, family gatherings, and more.

Rounding out the Top 5 on the list are two chains not found in the Atlantic City area: Logan's Roadhouse and Saltgrass Steakhouse.

What's your favorite casual steakhouse?

SOURCE: StudyFInds.org.

