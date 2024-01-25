Ahh, the day of love. Whether you love it or hate it, it's coming up quick.

Who doesn't love the idea of getting a Valentine's Day card from the ones you love? It may be corny, but the thought of opening up all those Valentines as a kid still brings back all the nostalgia.

If you're one of those people that HATES the idea of Valentine's Day, I totally get it. If you just went through a break-up or are going through a rough time at home, Valentine's Day can be a tough one, for sure.

Have you ever thought about the idea of making Valentine's Day a fun day just for you and the ones you care about. Not speaking romantically, here. When I was single, my girlfriends and I used to do that all the time. These days, society refers to it as 'Galentine's Day'.

I highly doubt you'd feel nauseous over the idea of someone taking the time out of their day to make you feel special. What's more special than your favorite furry friends wishing you all the love on the actual DAY of love?

The Cape May Zoo is offering up what they're calling "candy grams." It's pretty self-explanatory, but it goes even further than that. Sure, you'll get a bunch of yummy treats, but you'll also get an adorable custom animal painting made just for you on a heart that you can keep forever.

They shared the news to their Facebook page announcing that each gram can be purchased for $20.

Check out their post below:

