Authorities in the World's Play Ground are investigating the recovery of a vehicle that has been missing since 2016 along with its driver.

36-year-old Dashand Stokelin of Atlantic City was reported missing by his family on November 23rd, 2016. Police say he was last seen in the early morning hours of that day in the 200 block of North Carolina Avenue driving a blue 2016 Subaru Legacy.

According to the Atlantic City Police Department, earlier this week, a boater navigating Clam Thorofare using his sonar equipment noticed what appeared to be a vehicle on the bottom of the waterway.

After officials were notified, divers with the Brigantine Fire Department Dive Team entered the water, located the vehicle, and determined that it had been there for an extended period of time.

Clam Thorofare in Atlantic City NJ

This past Wednesday, New Jersey State Police and Iaconelli Construction removed the vehicle from the water, which was identified as the one that Stokelin was driving, however, no human remains were found.

Anyone with information about Stokelin's disappearance is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department's Criminal Investigations Section at (609) 347-5766.