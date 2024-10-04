The Atlantic City Police Department says they arrested one teenager with a gun and four others for curfew violations after gunshots were fired last weekend.

According to authorities, ACPD officers responded to the area of New Jersey and Arctic Avenues last Sunday night, September 29th, at around 11:50 for a report of gunshots being fired.

Arriving officers located evidence of gunfire and learned of potential suspects fleeing the area.

Officers Francis Malloy and Alex Torres located and detained several juvenile males in the first block of south New Jersey Avenue. Officers Louis Scarlata and Andrew Pellegrino recovered a loaded handgun from one of the males who was arrested. The other four juveniles, all teenagers from Millville, NJ, were arrested for curfew violations and released into the custody of a parent or guardian.

Arctic and New Jersey Avenues in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps Arctic and New Jersey Avenues in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

MORE NEWS: Vehicle linked to 2016 missing person investigation found underwater in Atlantic City

The teen with the gun, who is 15 years old, has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of an extended magazine, and possession of hollow-point ammunition. He was remanded to Morris County Detention Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.