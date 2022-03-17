Vehicle Split in Half During Deadly South Jersey Crash

At least one person is dead following a terrible car crash Wednesday night in rural South Jersey.

6ABC is reporting that the crash happened at about 10:30 pm Wednesday on Kings Highway and Tomlin Station Road in East Greenwich Township, Gloucester County.

According to the report, there were two or more vehicles involved. 6ABC's Chopper 6 flying overhead took video of the crash that showed that one of the vehicles had split in half from the force of the crash.

As of early Thursday, there was no identification of the person who died and no word on any other injuries. Police are investigating.

