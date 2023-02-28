Coffee drinkers rejoice, Ventnor will be getting a Starbucks in 2023.

The coffee chain officially signed a lease to open its doors in the Ventnor plaza, which is located at 5100 Wellington Ave in Ventnor Heights.

The next closest Starbucks is located at 8005 Ventnor Ave in Margate.

The Ventnor Plaza is currently home to the ACME, Auto Zone, Island Gym, Buy Rite liquor, and seven other stores.

The new Starbucks is set to be a part of the new Ventnor Plaza, which will be redeveloped by Mark Greco and will feature more new restaurants and new tenants.

Ventnor is home to quite a few coffee houses, including Ventnor Coffee on Dorset ave, Dunkin, Café J'adore, and No. 7311 on Ventnor Ave to name a few.

However, Starbucks has its fans, and being located in the heights could help draw people to this redeveloped Ventnor Plaza.