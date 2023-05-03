This Small New Jersey Airport Is Home To One Of The Coolest Restaurants Around

What's more fun than a decent meal with a show?

Jersey is filled with fun and unique places to grab a bite, and I'm gonna add another one to the list of places to check out.

A while back I told you about one of the most unusual restaurants in Jersey where you not only get a meal but get transported back in time.

I also told you about the most off-beat restaurant in New Jersey, and it's located right in Toms River.

As I said, there are a lot of fun and unique places to eat in Jersey, and I'm going to add another spot to the ever-growing list.

This place is cool because not only does it cook up some hearty, mouth-watering food, but its location is really one you wouldn't think of going and eating.

Would You Ever Go To An Airport Just To Grab A Bite To Eat?

Honestly, it's not something you can really do at airports anymore; go to just grab something to eat.

However, there is one small executive airport in Jersey that's home to a very well hidden, and very tasty New Jersey Diner.

It's a place that sells heartily topped pancakes and huge mouthwatering burgers, and when the weather is nice you can watch airplane traffic!

Located at the Millville Executive Airport, the restaurant sits across from the runway so you can watch planes take off in the distance while you enjoy a meal!

According to Only In Your State, Verna's Flight Line Restaurant is a unique, must-visit restaurant for anyone who loves good food and of course airplanes!

Located at 302 Beacon Street in Millville, you don't need a plane ticket to enjoy the grub.

If you're looking for some pretty interesting places to eat around Ocean County, check these ones out!

