‘Very convincing’ scammers targeting Toms River, NJ residents, cops say

Toms River Police Department/Canva

A police department will never call you and ask for money.

But a scammer would.

The Toms River Police Department says dispatchers have received multiple calls from residents who have been contacted by scammers that claim they're with the department.

On the call, the scammer says there's an emergency with a family member and that the target needs to provide money quickly, according to police.

"These scammers will do all they can to keep you on the phone and engaged. They can be very convincing. Please be assured, the police department will never ask for money over the phone," Toms River police posted on Facebook.

On the post, the police department specifically advises against paying someone with gift cards over the phone.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Filed Under: Ocean County, Toms River
Categories: New Jersey News
