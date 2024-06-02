Video Nails What It’s Like in a Wildwood Motel Pool
OMG!
A video posted to Instagram really nails it when it comes to what to expect from a Wildwood motel swimming pool.
Here's what you'll find in a Wildwood motel pool
JerseyShoreTV on Instagram is where you'll find this hilarious video that breaks down what you'll find in a Wildwood motel pool.
Have you ever been to a pool in Wildwood?
Yes, they're fun and refreshing, but apparently, also very predictable.
FULL DISCLOSURE: We LOVE Wildwood, and would do anything to be in a pool right now!
These facts are great!
According to the video, here's what you'll find in the motel pools:
Older ladies in all the floats
The man that won't take his eyeglasses off
A kiddie pool jail!
Plastic palm trees
A 2nd floor sundeck with fake grass
Booze floaties
No lifeguards. Ever.
Always an extra crispy dude that's passed out.
Well done JerseyShoreTV, well done!
Check out the video here: :
Did they miss anything? Let us know!
Let's go to Wildwood! See you out at the pool!
LOOK: Best amusement parks in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Richest billionaires in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Stacker