VIDEO: Vineland Chiropractor Saves Bird That Smashed Into Window

We've all been there.

You're minding your own business when WHAP! A loud noise, right outside your house.

"What was that???"

You look around and find that the noise was a bird. It flew straight into your sliding glass door or window, now it's laying on the ground, motionless.

Dead.

Wait. Maybe not dead.

Vineland chiropractor saves a bird's life

John Mainiero is one of the coolest, most interesting guys I've ever met.

And it's not just because he can make my back feel better. (But, that is a big part of it!)

Mainiero, who calls himself The Stealth Doctor on Facebook is also somewhat of a "Bird Whisperer." (That's actually a title given to him by some of his son's friends.)

Recently, when a bird crashed into a window, Mainiero was there to help, with video camera running. Check out the best save of the week:

That's some kind of magic, right?

How he learned to do that

Doc John told me he's saved countless birds over the last 30 years ago. All the same way,

He said he learned the technique early in his career from an older chiropractor friend, when he was learning to treat dogs and horse.

Mainiero says he could teach others how to do the same.

Have you ever seen anything like this? I never knew it was possible until I saw it myself!

Do you have an interesting story about a local person who goes above and beyond? I'd love to hear from you, You can email me at joe.kelly@townsquaremedia.com.

