Vineland Cops Looking for Guy in Cabela’s Hoodie at Walmart

Is it wrong to wear a hoodie from one major retail chain store while shopping in another major retail chain store?

No, of course not.

Vineland Police search to identify shopper

Police in Vineland are asking for the public's help in identifying a man caught on a surveilance camera inside the Walmart store in Vineland. He's pictured above in a post on the Vineland Police Department Facebook site.

Police aren't saying why they want to talk to the man, other than to say it's in regard to "an investigation within the electronics section of Walmart recently."

If you can help the police with information, you're urged to send an email to Officer Fuentes at efuentes@vinelandcity.org. You can also make an anonymous tip at the website, VPD.TIPS.

Warning From Cumberland County Sheriff's Office

There's apparently been at attempt to scam some people in Cumberland County.

The Sheriff's Department is warning residents of a possible scam. They say the department will never call people "in reference to grand jury proceedings, or to deliver any money to a location."

If you're contacted in such a manner, you're urged to call the Sheriff's Office at 856-451-4449, Extension 25100. You can also call your local police department, or 911.

SOURCES: Vineland Police Department and Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

