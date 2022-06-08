Vineland Cops Search For Car That Dragged Pedestrian Down the Street

Police in Vineland are asking for the public's help in finding a driver they say is responsible for dragging a pedestrian down the street following some sort of confrontation.

Vineland Police say the incident happened last Saturday evening on Chestnut Avenue at 3rd Street. According to police, the event involved a dark-colored SUV and a pedestrian wearing a yellow/gold shirt. Police say that ultimately, "the pedestrian was drug by the vehicle to the 400 block of Chestnut Ave where he fell from the vehicle and the vehicle fled the area."

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the incident or knows the people involved to contact "Officer J. Levari at JLevari@VinelandCity.org, by sending an anonymous tip to VPD.TIPS from any smart device/computer or by calling him at 856-691-4111 extension 4942."

Police have provided the accompanying photo.

SOURCE: Vineland Police Department.

