Vineland, Mays Landing Police Look to Identify Possible Suspects

Police in Vineland and Hamilton Township are asking for the public's help in identifying a couple of people caught on surveillance cameras.

Incident occurred at Home Depot

We're not sure exactly what happened. Police only say they want to identify the person pictured here in connection with an investigation at Home Depot.

If you can help the police, you're urged to contact Vineland Police Officer Watson at cwatson@vinelandcity.org. You can also report an anonymous tip to VPD.TIPS from any smart device: https://police.vinelandcity.org/tips.

Hamilton Township Police look for help

In Hamilton Township, police are looking for help in identifying a suspect caught on camera at a local business.

Police aren't saying why they want to speak with the man, other than it's "in reference to an ongoing investigation into an incident that occurred on September 25th."

If you can help police identify the man below, you're urged to contact Hamilton Township Police Detective Blose at 609-625-2700 extention 542,

The public is reminded that all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

SOURCES: Vineland Police Department and Hamilton Township Police Department.

